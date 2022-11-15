Tatjana Frost runs two local businesses to enhance the lives of so many people in the area. The Way 2 Dance teaches salsa, ballroom and other types of dancing, and Celebrations Venue provides an alternate home for many people to celebrate their special day with their friends and family.

“I love being a part of our community and offering so many dance programs at The Way 2 Dance, and I like that people from our community have a place to host their events and family gatherings at Celebrations Venue,” Frost said. “Both of my businesses make lasting memories for our guests and this makes me very happy and proud.”

The Way 2 Dance is offering holiday gift certificates for a great price to add a gift under the Christmas tree for your loved ones.

“‘Don’t think or talk about it anymore, just do it, just dance’ is something I always say,” Frost said. “Dancing is a great way to relieve stress, great exercise and not to mention fun. I’m not saying I’m Dr. Frost, but many of our clients have said they feel better both mentally and physically after taking classes.”

One of the latest programs that The Way 2 Dance offers is its three-hour workshops of salsa, bachata, swing and other dances that are a great way to learn or improve a dance in one day.

“It really helps a lot of people that can’t come during the week but are available for a crash course on weekends,” Frost said. “Many students have started to work on their choreographed dance routines for a Valentine’s Day showcase that will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at our studio. Nothing is better than to learn how to lift your partner, dip and do lots of fancy moves just for fun. Tickets for spectators are only $18 per person. Start dancing today, meet new dance friends and add dancing to your exercise routine, all while having fun.”

Celebrations Venue is a very affordable event space and is available for rent for many special occasions.

“It comes with tables and chairs designed and setup for your event, a variety of lights, Bluetooth speakers built into the ceiling, kitchenette with a microwave, refrigerator and a sink,” Frost said. “The venue is flexible. You just need to bring your decorations, food and have an amazing time with your loved ones. We encourage future renters to contact ASAP if they are looking for a rental venue because our calendar is already getting full for 2023.”

If you would like to learn more about either one of Frost’s businesses, you can visit their websites at www.theway2dance.com or www.celebrationsvenue.com. The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, #102 in Riverview and Celebrations Venue is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.