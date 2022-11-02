Discipline, confidence and a positive mindset are traits parents are noticing in their children who attend the newly opened Freedom Martial Arts in Valrico. Area residents can learn more at the upcoming grand opening celebration slated for Saturday, November 12, beginning at 11 a.m. There also will be bounce houses, food trucks, games and prizes.

“It takes a lot of courage to step outside of your comfort zone and to try new things,” said Amanda Myers, who owns and operates Freedom Martial Arts along with her husband, Nick Myers. “We are dedicated to changing the lives of people one person at a time, through martial arts, education and coaching.”

Classes are available for all ages, from preschool students to adults, there is something for everyone. Tae kwon do, krav maga and Brazilian jiu-jitsu are offered along with character development and life-skills training. All classes are built upon the company’s philosophy to create freedom from mental limitations and to build confidence through the world of martial arts.

“We strongly believe that martial arts can be for everyone, regardless of age, gender or experience levels,” said chief instructor Nick, who is a sixth-degree black belt

He added, “Kids learn and develop strong, healthy boundaries, and boundaries are essential to helping kids thrive.”

Nick’s passion for martial arts started at the age of 4 when he decided he wanted to be a Power Ranger. By the age of 7, he began studying tae kwon do with the American Taekwondo Association and spent all of his free time training, volunteering and instructing martial arts.

“We strive to not only teach martial arts and life skills but also to have fun,” commented Amanda. She began her martial arts journey in 2013, earning her first-degree black belt in tae kwon do.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you do have to start to be great,” Amanda affirmed, adding that she and Nick love hearing how their program has helped students outside of the facility in everyday life.

“Many parents see huge improvements in their child’s behavior in just a month,” the couple said. “Hearing that makes our day.”

Freedom Martial Arts is located at 3212 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 102. The facility is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information or to book your first free lesson, visit www.freedom-ma.com or call 813-777-0887.