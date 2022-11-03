Hillsborough County, FL (November 3, 2022) – Contracted crews with Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County employees continue to collect Hurricane Ian debris. The county reminds residents to be patient throughout this process while disaster-debris contractors work seven days a week to collect debris as quickly and safely as possible.

Over 250,000 cubic yards of debris, equating to 62,500 tons, have been collected from rights of way in unincorporated Hillsborough County. To put this volume into perspective, the county collects on average 45,000 to 50,000 tons of curbside yard waste annually. Beyond what has been collected from rights of way, an additional 39,000 cubic yards has been received at the county’s temporary residential storm debris drop-off locations.

Despite these efforts, a significant amount of debris still remains to be collected in the eastern and southern portions of the county that were more severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. The county currently projects the majority of residents will have debris cleared by the end of November; however, there may be some routes where operations continue into December.

To assist with the cleanup after Hurricane Ian, here are guidelines that can help Hillsborough County residents.

Residential Storm Debris Drop-off Sites

Residents can take yard debris to the county’s four residential storm debris drop-off sites from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. six days a week, Monday through Saturday. After Saturday, November 19, the sites will close and normal yard waste facility locations and hours will resume.

The county’s four residential storm debris drop-off sites are:

• Northwest County, 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa.

• South County, 13000 U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton.

• Hillsborough Heights, 6209 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

• Falkenburg Yard Waste Site, 350 Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

Residents must show a valid Florida ID to receive free yard waste disposal. Bagged waste must be emptied by the resident for disposal because plastic bags can damage mulch-processing equipment.

Large Storm-related Debris Curbside Collection

Contracted disaster debris haulers continue collecting large yard waste storm debris in Hillsborough County. Residents should have already placed storm debris at the curb. Piles of leaves and small twigs must be bagged or placed in containers to be collected curbside by the regular waste haulers. The county will not enter private property to remove debris.

If contracted disaster-debris haulers have already collected storm debris at your residence, please do not place additional yard waste at the curb unless it meets standard yard waste size and setout rules for collection by your weekly garbage service provider.

Regular Curbside Yard Waste Collection

Regular curbside yard waste collection continues. Find your collection day here. Piles of leaves and small twigs must be bagged or placed in containers to be collected curbside by your regular waste hauler. Any new yard waste being placed for collection must meet standard yard waste size and setout rules.

Private Gated Communities – Right of Entry Form Needed

Private gated community leaders must fill out the Right of Entry and Hold Harmless Agreement form in order for the county to seek federal funding assistance for the cost of servicing private communities.

Commercial Disposal of Yard Waste

Commercial businesses and landscapers can take yard waste to the county’s two yard waste processing sites: 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa and 13000 U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton.

As of October 1, the new per-ton disposal fee is $44.55.

Residents are reminded that open burning of residential yard waste and household garbage or trash is prohibited in Hillsborough County, and that discarding debris in public rights of way is considered illegal dumping.

For more information, contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at 813-272-5680 or visit www.hcflgov.net/solidwaste or www.hcflgov.net/stormdebris.