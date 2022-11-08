In partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, Westfield Brandon will be hosting Share What You Can, a daylong holiday donation drive to benefit families in need. The project aims to provide underprivileged families with canned and other nonperishable food items to enjoy meals throughout the holiday season. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Guests who donate $50 or more in food or monetary donations will receive a free $25 retailer gift card from a retailer of their choice (Build-A-Bear, Sephora, Finish Line or Bath & Body Works) while supplies last.

The in-person donation event, featuring the Metropolitan Ministries truck, will be on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Share What You Can will run through Saturday, December 31. It will be near the Metropolitan Ministries truck at the food court entrance of Westfield Brandon, located at 459 Brandon Town Center in Brandon. In-center donations will be collected at the Dick’s Sporting Goods court.

The Westfield Brandon mall is conveniently located 8 miles east of downtown Tampa at the convergence of three major highways. Serving one of the fastest growing suburban communities on the Florida Gulf Coast, this property showcases a wide variety of popular retailers and restaurants, including a new P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Michael Kors, Apple, Sephora, MAC, Fossil, Oakley, Bahama Breeze Island Grille and The Cheesecake Factory.

For more information about Westfield Brandon, visit www.westfield.com/en-US/brandon.

Founded in 1972 as a local, independent nonprofit, Metropolitan Ministries has provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay for 50 years. Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus is located at 2002 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. The West Pasco campus is located at 3214 U.S. Hwy. 19 in Holiday. The East Pasco campus is located at 13703 17th St. in Dade City.

For more information about Metropolitan Ministries, visit www.metromin.org.