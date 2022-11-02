Childhood friends Christopher LeBlanc and Chuck Harman started Who’s Your Dumpster Inc. in March after LeBlanc saw a need for their cleanup service in the community.

LeBlanc, who works in the home building and contracting industry, knew the community needed help disposing of the debris and junk that contractors can leave behind when working on the house. With that realization, LeBlanc came up with the idea for Who’s Your Dumpster.

“We provide a casual dumpster delivery service that allows our clients to clean out their unwanted junk on their time,” explained Harman.

Who’s Your Dumpster offers a three-day rental for $285, with every additional day (up to a maximum of five days) costing $15 extra. The pricing includes tipping and dumping, along with zero hidden costs for dumpster renters. In addition to the daily rental, Who’s Your Dumpster recently added a pickup and delivery option for landscaping items, such as rocks and mulch, for $150.

“Our dumpsters are already on wheels, which allows for easy, clean, nonmarking and ease of use for our clients’ usage,” said Harman.

One of the unique characteristics of Who’s Your Dumpster is the flexibility of its service, which is perfect for residential and commercial cleanups. With the variable rental options, homeowners can utilize LeBlanc and Harman’s service for household projects and yardwork. Construction workers, roofers, builders and contractors can also use their dumpster service for commercial cleanups.

Since its inception in March, the greatest challenge facing Who’s Your Dumpster has been the rising cost of tipping fees at the county dump and the competition in the market. Still, Who’s Your Dumpster serves roughly 30 customers and hopes to expand its customer base to include more commercial workers.

LeBlanc and Harman met when they were both in fourth grade at Nativity Catholic School in Brandon. Harman said the most rewarding part of Who’s Your Dumpster has been working with a lifelong friend.

For more information, visit Who’s Your Dumpster on Facebook. Contact the residential and commercial dumpster rental service at 813-771-0123 or email Chuck Harman at chuckh@shiptbl.com.