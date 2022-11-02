Ever since the pandemic, RV sales have skyrocketed, as people realized that the RV lifestyle is not reserved for retirees. More and more families are purchasing RVs and discovering the adventures that await. Whether RVing has been a passing thought or you are ready to make the big purchase, mark your calendar for Thursday through Sunday, November 10-13 and head down to the Florida State Fairgrounds for the Tampa Bay Fall RV Show.

Local RV dealers will display a variety of brands of RVs in all shapes and sizes, all in one place, making it the perfect destination to get your feet wet in the RV world. From travel trailers to class-A diesel pushers and everything in between, the Tampa Bay Fall RV Show will showcase many different options of RVs in all price ranges, all in one spot.

Guests can tour the RVs, ask questions and see what fits their needs. “Even if you are not ready to buy an RV, it is fun to go look and see all of the options,” said Janice Tudor, who attended the event last year with her husband and two boys.

A vendor tent will showcase RV and camping accessories along with a host of RV services, including windshield replacement, awning repair, camping-themed apparel, rugs and more.

Those who have never been RVing before will be amazed at all the comforts of home in an RV these days, from heated floors to elaborate entertainment systems, while seasoned RVers can check out new products, shop for accessories or look for their next RV. It will be fun for the whole family with a DJ, face painting and activities for the kids.

Admission is $5 per adult. Children ages 16 and under are free. Military and first responders are discounted $1 off the price of admission for all days of the show, and seniors get a $1 discount on November 10. All attendees can receive a $1 discount on admission by bringing a canned good to be donated to Metropolitan Ministries. There will be two $100 American Express Gift Cards given away as a door prize each day.

The Tampa Bay Fall RV Show will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. The hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.frvta.com for more information and to download a coupon (discounts cannot be combined).