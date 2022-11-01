Named by USA Today the “Number One Thing To Do in December in Orlando” when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a spectacular new venue, Island H2O Water Park, from Friday, November 11 through January 1, 2023.

The park will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and nightly performances by Dueling Pianos Jingle and Jangle and the strolling a cappella group Santa’s Dancing Reindeer, with DJ Jack Frost Ice Block Party leading an interactive holiday hits dance party. The Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group will once again partner with Give Kids The World Village (GKTW Village) and Island H2O to produce the event.

Guests can view the lights, watch an all-new dancing lights show on a 5-story waterslide, visit an interactive children’s holiday activities space, interact with strolling performers, explore themed lightscapes and create priceless holiday memories during visits with Santa.

Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights will benefit GKTW Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical, weeklong, no-cost wish vacations. Discounts are available for groups of 25 or more and Island H2O season pass holders. VIP experiences, sponsorships and volunteer and vendor opportunities are also available.

“It has been a privilege to welcome in the public for a glimpse into our storybook Village during the holidays the past two years. However, in order to preserve the life-changing experience we provide to wish families as increased numbers of guests are able to visit, we have made the decision to move Night of a Million Lights off-site — and truly appreciate Island H2O Water Park’s generosity, hospitality and support,” said GKTW President and CEO Pamela Landwirth.

“It’s an honor to help Give Kids The World deliver happiness and hope to critically ill children and their families by hosting Central Florida’s most popular new holiday tradition at Island H2O Water Park,” said Island H2O general manager Jim Kunau. “We invite the entire community to join us at Night of a Million Lights at Island H2O for 52 nights of family fun, live performances, delicious food and holiday cheer while helping to make wishes come true for families in our community and around the world.”

Island H2O Water Park is located at 3230 Inspiration Dr. in Kissimmee. For more information and tickets, visit www.gktw.org/lights.