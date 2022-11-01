First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy is hosting their sixth annual walkathon at its campus off Parsons Ave. to raise money for their students on Thursday, November 10.

The walkathon is one of two fundraisers the school organizes each year to support its students’ needs through sponsorships and community support. The entire student body, from preschool through eighth grade, will participate in the ‘remix’ event that will combine themes and activities from previous years. This year’s walkathon will include an obstacle course and color run, among other activities.

“We started this event [in 2017] in order to raise extra funds to enhance our program without increasing our tuition cost a substantial amount,” said Kristal Medlin, assistant principal.

Last year, the walkathon raised $33,000 to support over 200 preschool, elementary and middle school students. The fall fundraiser relies on sponsorships to raise money for First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy, and it hopes to raise $28,000 for the program this year.

The biggest challenge for this year’s walkathon was Hurricane Ian, which caused a delay in sending out the sponsorships for the event. The nationwide inflation may also impact companies’ willingness to sponsor the walkathon, creating another obstacle for the event.

“The students having fun is always rewarding, and being able to use the funds to increase a student’s educational resources and learning environment,” said Medlin about how the fundraiser will benefit the school.

In addition to the fall walkathon, First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy will host its Spring-a-Palooza in April 2023. The spring fundraiser will give the community an opportunity to participate in silent auctions, a car show, a rock wall and other activities.

Both fundraisers allow First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy to fulfill the needs of its students and improve the program’s technology without putting the burden on families. The community can support through purchasing a business sponsorship by contacting the school.

The walkathon will be located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

For more information on this year’s walkathon or First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy, visit https://fbbca.org/. For questions, contact Medlin at kristal.medlin@fbcbrandon.org or call 813-689-9435.