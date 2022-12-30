American Water & Windows is the oldest water-conditioning and softener company in the Greater Riverview, Brandon and SouthShore community. Owner and President Gary Bancroft has been providing excellent customer service and competitive pricing on water purification systems and energy-efficient windows locally for 30 years.

“The business started April 1992,” said Bancroft, or ‘The Water Wizard,’ as he is known by many in the community. “The Water Wizard name came from a customer after I fixed his water system in 10 minutes.”

Bancroft grew up in New York City and graduated from St. John’s University. He also had a water-conditioning business in Denver that he started in 1982. He ultimately ended up in SE Hillsborough County, where he started his current business, American Water & Windows.

Bancroft is a past honorary deputy mayor of Riverview (2017) and continues to be invested in the community he is proud to serve.

“I am a member of the Greater Riverview, South Hillsborough (Sun City) and Valrico/FishHawk Chambers of Commerce,” Bancroft said. “I love being a part of all the chambers and being a part of my community.”

There are many benefits to having a water-softener system in your home. An American Water system will help to prevent buildup of minerals (scale) on the inside of pipes, fixtures and hot-water heaters and can lengthen the life of some appliances. It can reduce or prevent mineral spots on glassware and prevent or reduce soap films and detergent curds in sinks, bathtubs and washing machines. Bancroft is proud to offer a purifier that is virtually maintenance-free.

“Our new water system, a water-softener alternative, is called the Whole House Purifier Anti-scale Water System,” Bancroft said. “It doesn’t use any salt or electricity, and you only have to change one filter about every two years.”

American Water & Windows also specializes in the installation of new and replacement windows, so if you are looking to upgrade your home with custom, high-efficiency windows, Bancroft can help with that as well.

If you would like to learn more about American Water & Window, visit www.americanwaterusa.com or call Bancroft at 813-684-PURE (7873).