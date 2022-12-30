Southshore Charter Academy is a tuition-free charter school that appreciates and celebrates each student’s potential and individuality.

“We strive to create a nurturing and positive school environment to empower a student’s growth academically and socially,” said Principal Amy Sams. “Using data-driven, individualized instruction and 1:1 technology devices, students are supported to reach their potential. We create a powerful foundation that enables our students to succeed in school, family, extracurricular and beyond.”

The academy’s Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum is aligned to specific Florida Standards and is the framework of what is taught at each grade level. This ensures high expectations with a focus on college and career readiness from primary grades through high school.

“Enrollment is important because it gives us the ability to plan more precisely for the next school year,” Sams said. “Because we are a charter school, we are chosen by parents and not assigned. Enrollment is the time for them to choose us.”

The academy’s Middle School Cambridge is an international studies program that builds skills, knowledge and understanding by integrating English, mathematics and science. The curriculum is designed to meet the needs of the most advanced learners with an emphasis on creativity, innovation and discourse.

Sams and her staff hope parents from the Riverview community and beyond will consider Southshore Charter Academy as an option for their children’s education and enroll them at the academy.

“Our focus each year is to continue to recruit new families, especially for kindergarten, who want to embed their student in a school like ours where they can be in one place for all grades K-8,” Sams said. “This is what contributes to our family atmosphere — by having multiple siblings of various grades and families being with us for several years in a row.”

If you would like to learn more about Southshore Charter Academy and the different programs it offers, you can visit its website at www.southshorecharter.org or contact Sams at 813-769-1209. The academy is located at 11667 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.