Compiled by Jenny Bennett

South Shore Concert Band To Perform Holiday Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes the South Shore Concert Band for a holiday concert on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. It’s the time of year to begin hearing music to get us into the mood for the most wonderful time of the year. What better way to do that than listening to the South Shore Concert Band bringing you your favorites?

No advance tickets are needed; a donation of $5 at the door is all you need to start getting into the holiday mood.

Seeds Of Hope Plays Boo With Food

Booing neighbors with Halloween treats has become an exciting holiday trend. Children of all ages enjoy sneaking up to their neighbor’s porch and surprising them with candy and treats. Since 2019, elementary and middle school-aged children on Natures Reserve Drive in Lithia have played the game a little differently by using it to collect food for Seeds of Hope. In addition to some Halloween-themed items, food pantry items were also collected and left as donations.

“Our game is like typical boo, but you get to buy groceries that feed people,” said Marilynn T., age 9.

Seeds of Hope is a local charity which provides a weekly food distribution. For more information, visit www.sohopefl.org.

A Kitten Place Bingo Fundraiser

Local 501(c)(3) nonprofit A Kitten Place is hosting a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company on Thursday, December 8, with bingo starting at 7 p.m. All proceeds from this event will go to care for the homeless, orphaned or those in need of medical-assistance kittens that it has in its care.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Holiday Mini Camp For Artists

Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc. is hosting a Holiday Mini Camp for children from ages 8-13. The camp is a fun drawing camp where the campers will grow their skill set and sharpen their creative vocabulary. It will run Monday through Friday, December 26-30 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the cost is $125; all art supplies are included.

For more information or to register for the camp, call 813-685-8888 or visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com. Center Place Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.

Breakfast In Santa’s Village

Step into a winter wonderland at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Breakfast in Santa’s Village on Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event will take place at the club’s historic house located at 503 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

Besides a delicious breakfast buffet, children can enjoy arts and crafts and play a variety of games where they can win ‘Grinch Bucks’ to use to purchase all sorts of fun gifts. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photos as well as carolers.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org or by calling 813 296 3900.

Center Place Is Looking For Christmas Tree Lighting Sponsors

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association’s annual Christmas tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 6:30-9 p.m. at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. This is a great event to kick off the holiday season with your family with lots of fun activities, and it is free to attend.

Center Place is still looking for sponsors to help cover some of the activities at the event. If you are interested in sponsoring, please contact Libby Hopkins at libby.hopkins@centerplacebrandon.com or call Center Place at 813-685-8888.

Horse Christmas Photo Fundraiser

A Horse’s Touch will be raising funds this holiday season by having a horse and barn-themed Christmas photograph event and party. Sessions are available on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18 at the barn in Wimauma; they are $25 and include the party.

A Horse’s Touch exists to provide therapeutic horsemanship instruction and is affiliated with numerous 501(c)(3) charities, including Horses4Heroes. For more information and to book your session, please email mmbarn4@gmail.com.

Lighthouse Operation Of Hope

The Lighthouse Gospel Mission and Operation Hope of Florida are hosting their annual Christmas of Hope Outreach on Saturday, December 17 at 12 Noon at 7015 Payne Ave. in Gibsonton. This free family event will include free food, clothes and haircuts, as well as face painting, a bounce house and Christmas gifts for the kids. (Children must be present to receive a gift; Christmas gifts are for children between the ages of 2-10.) There will also be prayer, encouragement and most importantly the love of Jesus for everyone.

Please join Lighthouse Gospel Mission for this special Christmas blessing. There’s something for the whole family in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org, check Facebook @lighthousegospelmission or call 813-677-5220.