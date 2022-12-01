Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Two Evenings Of Holiday Music

The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band is presenting an Evening of Holiday Music. On Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m., the concert will be held at Bell Shoals Church, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. Kings Avenue Baptist Church, located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, will also host it on Thursday December 15 at 7 p.m. Donations will be requested at the door.

Theatre Arts And Dance Alliance Performs The Nutcracker

Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance’s production of The Nutcracker includes 100 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects and fantastic lighting and sets, and it features premier dance company Tampa Bay Dance Theatre. It has dazzled audiences for more than 18 years and is sure to please audiences of all ages.

Performances will be held at the Riverview High School auditorium, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, on Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18 at 3 p.m. Visit www.tadance.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Playing A Free Concert

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band formed this year to entertain the Southshore community with music from the big band era to the 1980s. The band has 17 musicians, including three singers who mix vocal numbers into each of the sets.

They are playing a free Christmas concert at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The church asks for a donation of a nonperishable food item as admission.

First Baptist Brandon Presents Its Christmas Musical Drama

First Baptist Brandon is performing its Christmas musical drama on Saturday and Sunday, December 10-11 at 6 p.m., sharing the greatest story ever told. This year’s program will consist of some all-time-favorite Christmas songs, from familiar carols to an army of angels announcing the birth of Jesus. The First Voice Choir has approximately 70 members from sixth graders and up, and the orchestra has approximately 30 musicians.

First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

Dancing For A Difference Annie Jr. Performance

Dancing for a Difference is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to make dance and the arts available and affordable to the community. It welcomes dancers with special needs and has a free program for children in foster care. It is performing Annie Jr. on December 10 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School. There are two casts, and each cast has about 40 students starting at age 3 and includes children with varying abilities.

To purchase tickets, visit https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/d4d. For more information about Dancing for a Difference, visit its website at www.dancing4adifference.com.