Compiled by Jenny Bennett

CAHT Meeting In January

In January, which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence-Southshore (CAHT) will have a meeting presenting a movie about sex trafficking in America. After the movie, a successful survivor of sex trafficking will be telling her story of hope.

Sex trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry with Florida ranking third in the nation for reported calls and Tampa in the top 20 U.S. cities. You are invited to come to the meeting, watch the movie, listen to the survivor and learn more about human trafficking and what CAHT is doing to help.

The meeting will be on January 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Florida Room at the community association campus, located at 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Introductory Tai Chi Sessions

Tai chi is an internal martial art and a form of moving meditation that can help you achieve balance and strength, relieve stress and pain as well as lift your spirit. The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA is holding introductory sessions at the Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, starting on January 3, 2023, from 10-11 a.m.

For additional information, please contact 727-734-0929 or email info@taoisttaichi.org.

Holiday Mini Camp For Artists

Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc. is hosting a Holiday Mini Camp for children from ages 8-13. The camp is a fun drawing camp where the campers will grow their skill set and sharpen their creative vocabulary. It will run Monday through Friday, December 26-30 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the cost is $125; all art supplies are included.

For more information or to register for the camp, call 813-685-8888 or visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com. Center Place Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.