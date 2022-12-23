Dr. Tracy Spencer-Sandolph is the founder of Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach Inc., located in Brandon. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization was established to reach people throughout the Brandon and FishHawk area to provide resources to individuals and families as well as build strong relationships among the community.

Dr. Spencer-Sandolph holds a Ph.D. in human services, with a specialization in nonprofit management and leadership. She is a retired sergeant major that served in the United States Army for 32 years. In addition, she served as an Army sexual assault response coordinator and victim advocate. She is a motivational speaker and a victim-advocate trainer, as she is also a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault. In the spring of 2022, KNOW magazine featured Dr. Spencer-Sandolph and recognized her as one of the most influential, achieved and honorable women across the United States.

Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach began a Christmas basket program two years ago. The program adopts 10 family for the holidays and provides meals and presents. Dr. Spencer-Sandolph worked with local school social workers and teachers to identify families in need.

“My favorite part is seeing the individuals and families smile and know that someone cares,” said Dr. Spencer-Sandolph. “I’m focused on helping the community in four public health issues: 1) domestic violence awareness, 2) sexual assault awareness, 3) human trafficking awareness and 4) homelessness.”

Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach offers a variety of programs, such as its abused victims/survivors program, advocacy services, clothes closet, support group meetings, mentorship programs, community outreach and speaking engagements.

“The program has many opportunities for volunteers. We have been approved via Hillsborough County Public Schools to offer community services to students,” said Dr. Spencer-Sandolph. “We are seeking volunteers for social media, website, administrative, event planners, clothes-closet sorting, marketing and quarterly newsletters.”

Dr. Spencer-Sandolph also wants the community to know that donations are also always welcome, including travel-size and regular-size personal hygiene items and clean clothes for men, women and children.

Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach is also hosting an upcoming training in March 2023. This is a 40-hour Victim Advocate Course designed to provide the basic skills for a person who wants to be a credentialed victim advocate. The training is open to the public and costs $450. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information, call 813-657-0117 or email admin@restorationandpurpose.org. Events can be seen at www.restorationandpurpose.org or Facebook @restorationandpurpose. Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach is located at 1085 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.