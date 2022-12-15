Edited by Jenny Bennett

Pediatric Care Offered 24/7 At HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Florida Brandon Hospital is excited to announce that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital specialty physicians are now providing pediatric hospitalist care to patients admitted to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s pediatric unit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are pleased to have the Johns Hopkins All Children’s specialty physicians here to support our inpatient services for children and provide highly specialized care for our pediatric patients,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Brandon Hospital. “Through this partnership, Brandon Hospital pediatric patients now have access to expert care at any time of day.”

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin Offers Christmas Coins

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin has been Brandon’s source for rare coins and precious-metal bullion for 30 years. Each year, the store offers silver Christmas coins that are timeless, unique gifts for both collectors and noncollectors. Corbin’s also buys and sells coins, both old and new; if you are a coin collector or an investor in physical gold and silver, it has what you want. If you have old coins and don’t know what they are, Corbin’s can educate you about what you have and how much they are worth.

Corbin’s Stamp & Coin is located at 209 N. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-651-3266.

Twisted Sugar Satisfies Sweet-tooth Cravings

Twisted Sugar is a bakery and specialty drink shop with locations all over the country. The newest location is in Riverview at 13159 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 and offers a variety of goodies for those who enjoy something sweet.

The cookies are baked fresh daily and feature a variety of unique combinations, including its namesake cookie topped with coconut frosting and a lime wedge, a peanut butter Nutella cookie and a banana cream pie cookie. Twisted Sugar also offers bombshell drinks, beginning with a base soda of your choice followed by add-ins, such as cherries, peach puree, pineapple, etc. With so many combinations available to enjoy, the possibilities to delight your taste buds are endless.

To learn more about Twisted Sugar, visit its website at www.twistedsugar.com.

Westfield Brandon’s Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive

In partnership with Sincerely Santa Tampa, Westfield Brandon will host its Sincerely, Santa Toy Drive, an opportunity for the local community to participate in providing at-risk and underprivileged kids with items on their Christmas lists this holiday season.

Guests can make holiday wishes come true by sponsoring a letter to Santa written by a local child in need, purchasing the items listed and bringing the unwrapped gifts back to the Sincerely, Santa booth in the Dillard’s court. All gifts will be delivered to each child’s home in time for Christmas.

The event lasts through Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in the booth at Westfield Brandon, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/brandon/event-detail/sincerely,-santa-toy-drive.

Hillsborough County Buys Land To Expand Wildlife Corridor

Hillsborough County is buying a nearly 500-acre cattle ranch to help create a critical environmental corridor in fast-growing South County. The tract connects 9,000 acres of county preservation along the Little Manatee River with 3,000 acres protected by the state.

Acquiring the property brings significant environmental benefits, including allowing the county and state preserves to function as a wildlife corridor. The property will also help mitigate the impact of floodwaters, and the pasture areas will be restored to a more natural state.

Amani MedSpa Moves To New Location

Amani MedSpa celebrated moving to its new location at 1102 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Whether you are considering laser skin resurfacing, skin tightening, weight loss or simply want to erase the signs of time with Botox or dermal fillers, Amani MedSpa takes the time to ensure that your treatment is a rewarding one.

You can book your appointment by calling 813-685-6111 or visiting its website at www.amanimedspa.com.

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts For Kids Opens With A Ribbon-cutting

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids is now open and recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 2174 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, kids can enjoy their haircut experience with themed chairs and toys. It offers kids haircuts, braids, first-haircut packages, cute accessories and more. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit its website at www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/valrico.