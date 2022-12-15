Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Hanukkah Menorah To Light Up Sun City Center

Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah in front of Club Car in Sun City Center on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m. the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event will feature the traditional latkes, doughnuts and chocolate gelt free of charge for all in attendance. There will be New York deli kosher sandwiches available for purchase. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants who need one to kindle at home.

“Everyone is excited about Hanukkah,” said Rabbi Mendel Rabashkin of Chabad of Brandon & SouthShore. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy.”

Holiday Mini Camp For Artists

Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc. is hosting a Holiday Mini Camp for children from ages 8-13. The camp is a fun drawing camp where the campers will grow their skill set and sharpen their creative vocabulary. It will run Monday through Friday, December 26-30 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the cost is $125; all art supplies are included.

For more information or to register for the camp, call 813-685-8888 or visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com. Center Place Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.

Tampa Dynamo Winter Academy

Tampa Dynamo youth soccer is holding a four-week (twice a week) training-only program this winter. The program is run by the club and its competitive coaches who deliver quality, planned sessions over eight training days. It gives players and parents an understanding of the level of training provided at the competitive level to prepare the players for tryouts for the following season.

The sessions will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. starting on January 16, 2023, and finishing February 9, 2023. All sessions will be held at the Summerfield Elementary School campus in Riverview.

For more information and to register for the winter academy, visit www.tampadynamofc.com.

Horse Christmas Photo Fundraiser

A Horse’s Touch will be raising funds this holiday season by having a horse and barn-themed Christmas photograph event and party. Sessions are available on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18 at the barn in Wimauma; they are $25 and include the party.

A Horse’s Touch exists to provide therapeutic horsemanship instruction and is affiliated with numerous 501(c)(3) charities, including Horses4Heroes. For more information and to book your session, please email mmbarn4@gmail.com.

Introductory Tai Chi Sessions

Tai chi is an internal martial art and a form of moving meditation that can help you achieve balance and strength, relieve stress and pain as well as lift your spirit. The Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA is holding introductory sessions at the Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, starting on January 3, 2023, from 10-11 a.m.

For additional information, please contact 727-734-0929 or email info@taoisttaichi.org.