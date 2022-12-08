The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today selected Commissioner Ken Hagan as chair and Commissioner Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ W. Myers as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. Commissioner Donna Cameron Cepeda will serve as chaplain.

The organizational meeting followed a ceremony this morning in which three returning commissioners and three newly elected commissioners took the oath of office.

Newly elected commissioners include Commissioner Michael Owen, District 4; Commissioner Cepeda, District 5 countywide; and Commissioner Joshua Wostal, District 7 countywide.

Reelected commissioners include Commissioner Harry Cohen, District 1; Commissioner Hagan, District 2; and Commissioner Myers, District 3.

Commissioner Pat Kemp continues to serve District 6 countywide.

Hagan has served as a commissioner since 2002. This is his sixth term as board chair. He has served as the Board of County Commissioners’ representative on key economic development boards, including Visit Tampa Bay, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the Florida Association of Counties and the Hospital Authority.

After choosing leadership positions, members of the BOCC selected positions on the various boards, committees and councils on which they serve.

Some of the positions include:

• Affordable Housing Advisory Board — Myers.

• Arts Council of Hillsborough County — Kemp.

• Aviation Authority — Cohen.

• Children’s Board of Hillsborough County — Myers.

• Environmental Protection Commission — Wostal and Cohen.

• Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority — Myers, Owen, Kemp and Wostal.

• Hospital Authority — Hagan and Cepeda.

• Juvenile Justice Board — Cepeda.

• Port Authority — Owen.

• Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority — Kemp.

• Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council — Member, Cohen; alternate, Cepeda.

• Tampa Bay Water Board of Directors — Cohen and Wostal.

• Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corp. — Hagan.

• Transportation Planning Organization — Cohen, Myers, Owen, Wostal, Kemp and alternate Hagan.

• Tampa Sports Authority — Hagan.

For a complete list and more information, visit www.hcflgov.net/bocc.