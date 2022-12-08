Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Holiday Mini Camp For Artists

Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc. is hosting a Holiday Mini Camp for children from ages 8-13. The camp is a fun drawing camp where the campers will grow their skill set and sharpen their creative vocabulary. It will run Monday through Friday, December 26-30 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the cost is $125; all art supplies are included.

For more information or to register for the camp, call 813-685-8888 or visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com. Center Place Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.

Riverview Woman’s Club Night Of Holiday Music And Cheer

The Riverview Woman’s Club is hosting a Night of Holiday Music and Cheer, a musical holiday celebration to get everyone into a festive mood. It will be a sensory experience of food and entertainment catered by Chef Tony and staff of the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, and entertainment will be a variety of music from several area high schools.

The event takes place on Wednesday, December 14 from 6-9 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Tickets are $45. To purchase your tickets to a Night of Holiday Music and Cheer, go to www.riverviewwomansclub.org or call 813-384-8633.

Breakfast In Santa’s Village

Step into a winter wonderland at the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club Breakfast in Santa’s Village on Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event will take place at the club’s historic house located at 503 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

Besides a delicious breakfast buffet, children can enjoy arts and crafts and play a variety of games where they can win ‘Grinch Bucks’ to use to purchase all sorts of fun gifts. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photos as well as carolers.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org or by calling 813-296-3900.

Horse Christmas Photo Fundraiser

A Horse’s Touch will be raising funds this holiday season by having a horse and barn-themed Christmas photograph event and party. Sessions are available on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18 at the barn in Wimauma; they are $25 and include the party.

A Horse’s Touch exists to provide therapeutic horsemanship instruction and is affiliated with numerous 501(c)(3) charities, including Horses4Heroes. For more information and to book your session, please email mmbarn4@gmail.com.

1966 Mustang Has Over 300,000 Miles

The Roamin’ Oldies selected Bill Bassler’s 1966 Mustang as its cruiser of the month for November. It has done more cruising than most, as he bought it in 1982 and used it as his daily ride for the next 32 years.

Bill said that he’s kept the Mustang all these years because “it’s a fun car to drive,” and it must be since he’s put more than 300,000 miles on the odometer. Over the years, it has had several new paint jobs and refreshings with new body panels and other repairs as needed to keep it on the road and looking good.

The Roamin’ Oldies host a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month at MiraBay Village Shopping Center on U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach. For more information, call Frank at 856-373-8497.

Tampa Dynamo Winter Academy

Tampa Dynamo youth soccer is holding a four-week (twice a week) training-only program this winter. The program is run by the club and its competitive coaches who deliver quality, planned sessions over eight training days. It gives players and parents an understanding of the level of training provided at the competitive level to prepare the players for tryouts for the following season.

The sessions will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. starting on January 16, 2023, and finishing February 9, 2023. All sessions will be held at the Summerfield Elementary School campus in Riverview.

For more information and to register for the winter academy, visit www.tampadynamofc.com.