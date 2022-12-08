Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy C. Millan announced today that the office has earned 2022 National Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for a woman-led business and for diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The DE&I Practices Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive place to work, no matter one’s background. This commitment is shared by all levels of the organization and is felt by employees. The Woman-led Top Workplaces award celebrates outstanding organizations whose most senior leader is a woman. These women have fostered and built stand-out workplace cultures that perform.

“Since I took office in 2021, we have worked diligently to foster a strong workplace culture that is results-driven, inclusive, and represents the diverse community we serve,” said Millan. “Knowing this award is based solely on employee feedback makes it even more meaningful as it shows our work is truly impactful. I am deeply honored by this recognition from Top Workplaces,” she continued.

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

