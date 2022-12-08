The exciting 2023 season of Opera Tampa 2023 at the Straz Center features the work of Bellini, Leoncavallo and Sondheim.

A woman scorned to the brink of insanity. A jilted, homicidal clown. A barber who butchers as well. Opera Tampa’s upcoming season doesn’t lack for mayhem. The Straz’s opera company will navigate the twisted relations and double-crosses of Bellini’s Norma, the raging jealousies of Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci and the gruesome business model of Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd.

“Opera brings the most basic human emotions to the stage, where they will echo in a much grander, bigger, fuller way,” said Judy Lisi, Straz Center president and Opera Tampa general director. “Opera Tampa’s 2023 season will resonate with those emotions, as our productions amplify romance, betrayal, despair and revenge. Our lineup should appeal to seasoned opera fans and curious newcomers alike.”

Under the guidance of artistic and managing director Robin Stamper, the 2023 Opera Tampa season includes:

• Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma on February 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. and February 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

• Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci on March 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. and March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

• Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd on April 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. and April 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

Casts, conductors and other creative team members for the 2023 Opera Tampa season will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the three mainstage performances, and with health and safety conditions permitting, the Opera Tampa season also incorporates a variety of special events, including performances by the Opera Tampa Singers, pre and post-performance receptions, the popular open rehearsals and informative Discover Opera programs and the elegant Opera Tampa Grand Gala Opera, which is scheduled for May 13, 2023. Information on these programs, including dates, times, prices, etc., will be announced later.

