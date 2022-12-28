Deep breath in, deep breath out because 2023 is almost here. There’s always something exciting and refreshing about a new year. The past couple of years have seemed overwhelming and have left many of us longing for a new start. We’re all walking into 2023 desperate for good news. And the good news is that God’s been faithful to his children, and that won’t ever change.

As we ring in the New Year, with our new goals and resolutions, we need to always remember that God remains by us in all circumstances. Each year holds different struggles and challenges, loss and new life, life lessons and new wisdom. On this rollercoaster we call life, we are constantly changing, but God isn’t. He is steadfast in His unconditional love and promises to us — all year, every year.

This is the ideal time to look back and reflect on God’s faithfulness in our lives. However, it is also a time to look ahead and set a course for 2023 that will honor Heavenly Father for our next 365-day trip around the sun.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” — 2 Corinthians 5:17.



New Year, New You

By Laura Groves

This faith-based book provides 365 Bible passages and prayers to help teens cultivate a transformative relationship with God. The guided prayers explore relevant topics such as dating, self-worth, jealousy, school stress, guilt, helping those in need and more. As teens read through the book, they will form spiritual habits that will transform the way they think, feel and live their daily lives as Christians. By the end of the year, they will be able to thank God for all the ways He’s making them new.



Mission Possible One-Year Devotional: 365 Days of Inspiration for Pursuing Your God-Given Purpose

By Tim Tebow, with A.J. Gregory

Tebow applies his ‘mission possible’ insights to everyday dilemmas to help readers develop a meaningful lifestyle with a clear purpose for existence. This quick-and-easy-reading format points readers to daily Scripture, then takes the reader even deeper. Learn to focus on what really matters; live according to your values; remember God’s purpose for you; and make decisive, impactful choices.



God Is With You Every Day

By Max Lucado

A spirit-boosting 365-day devotional from the master storyteller whose voice you trust. Weaving reassuring messages of comfort, grace and encouragement together with scriptural truths, Pastor Lucado helps those going through the year and difficult seasons such as loneliness, grief or change understand that they are always loved and never alone.



Once-a-Day at the Table Family Devotional

By Christopher D. Hudson

This devotional book has 365 daily readings to help you start conversations with your family around the dinner table centered on God’s word. Each daily reading has Bible text, a short devotion and a question for reflection, all designed to help foster positive, biblically directed conversation around the table. It’s perfect for the family who wants to take time to center their lives on God’s word.