By Pastor Jomo Cousins

1 Peter 4:10 (AMP):

“10 Just as each one of you has received a special gift [a spiritual talent, an ability graciously given by God], employ it in serving one another as [is appropriate for] good stewards of God’s multi-faceted grace [faithfully using the diverse, varied gifts and abilities granted to Christians by God’s unmerited favor].”

They say the two most important days in a person’s life are the day they’re born and the day they find out why they were born. All of us have been given a gift. Our challenge in life is to find out what our gift is and how we can monetize it. We were created to work and to supply a need in this world. I have learned that when need and gifting collide, profit appears.

I believe that many people do not dig deeply enough within themselves to find their unique contribution to this world. Either they are afraid to step into their gifting or they believe that their gifting has little value. Some people even minimize their gift by thinking it’s too common, but what is common to us might be extraordinary to the world.

Another hurdle some people face with their gifts is that they are not willing to work on perfecting them. The Bible says in James 2:20 (KJV), “Faith without works is dead.” Just because you have a gift does not mean you do not have to put in work. As a former professional athlete, I have been around some of the most gifted athletes in the world, but none of them made it to the NFL without practice. Perfect your gifting and the money will follow.

Prayer:

Father God, help me to identify my giftings and my call, and help me to focus on perfecting them, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 44.