St. Stephen Catholic School Donates To My Warrior’s Place

Linda Umoh, principal of St. Stephen Catholic School, presented a check for $2,700 to Kelly Kowall, president and founder of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin. The school’s annual walkathon, as part of the event, held a ceremony honoring veterans and donated 10 percent of the money raised to My Warrior’s Place.

Over the years, the students have supported My Warrior’s Place through on-site visits to help with property maintenance. Kowall founded My Warrior’s Place when her son, Corey, like many others, gave his life for our freedom. My Warrior’s Place is a retreat center for veterans, military service members, law enforcement, firefighters and their families and offers programs to help the healing and coping process.

For more information, visit www.mywarriorsplace.org.

John Denver Tribute Returns To United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes back Tom and Michelle Becker and their band for a “Back Home Again” John Denver Tribute concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20.

Tom is a former member of legendary folk group The New Christy Minstrels. He has appeared with Grammy winners, American Idol finalists and many music legends such as Ray Charles, Greg Allman and Jerry Lee Lewis. Tom’s John Denver tribute is a heartfelt tribute to a legend who has always inspired him.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 in the church bookstore Sundays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., in the church office Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or online at www.sccumc.com under the ‘Events’ tab.

First Baptist Church Of Dover Launching New School In Fall 2023

First Baptist Church of Dover will be opening a classical Christian school, Tyndale Christian Academy, in the fall this year. The school is accepting applications for school principal, kindergarten teacher and first grade teacher.

All applicants should include a salvation testimony with their resume. Experience with Christian education is preferred but not required. Classical Christian education is a Christ-centered education model.

For more information, please call 813-719-2273.

Christian Singles Dating Mixer Event In Brandon

Come and meet real people, face to face, at Just Love Coffee Café’s Christian singles mixers where you get the chance to date a dozen people in one evening. No more wasted time, and you get the chance to choose who you want to meet again. Its Christian Singles Speed Dating Mix and Mingle events provide a safe environment to meet and mingle with other Christian singles. It services the whole Tampa Bay area.

The first event of 2023 is taking place on Saturday, January 14 from 2-5 p.m. at Just Cove Coffee Café. The event is geared to any Tampa/Pinellas singles in the 30s-40s age group. There will also be door prizes. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door (depending on availability).

Just Love Coffee Café is located at 2020 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 105 in Brandon. For tickets, visit https://allevents.in/.

Grace Baptist Church January Diaper Drive

Grace Baptist Church, located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, is starting off the new year with a diaper drive. For the whole month of January, the church will be collecting diapers to give to local pregnancy centers. Donations of any-size diapers can be dropped off at the church welcome center.

For more information, call 813-689-7190 or visit www.growingatgrace.com.

America’s Largest Winter Gospel Music Convention Coming To Wimauma

Bill Bailey’s 2023 Winter Gospel Music Convention is coming to the Lake Wimauma Convention Center from Saturday, January 28 through Friday, February 3. With more than 20 gospel performers, this is considered the largest gospel music convention in America.

For more information on performers, dates, times and tickets, visit www.billbaileyconcerts.com or call 941-756-6942. The Lake Wimauma Convention Center is located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma.