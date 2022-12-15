PTL has joined the Ybor City community. No, not the PTL that Jim and Tammy Faye Baker started in the ’80s. PTL stands for Power, Truth and Love, and it’s Ybor’s newest destination designed toward elevating Tampa’s dance and electric music scene.

“PTL was founded about a year ago when a group from New York came to Florida to look for investment opportunities,” said PTL’s PR manager, Danielle Cheatham. “Initially, they looked in Miami for different hospitality concepts but came to Tampa to explore investment worthy spots.”

The group noticed Tampa had a ton of growth, such as newer residents moving into the city and growth in income and diversity.

“They discovered the property on 7th Ave., which had a great location and potential right away,” Cheatham said. “Ybor has the potential to also change and grow to appeal to a much more modern demographic. They wanted to go for a nightclub-and-restaurant combo. In Ybor, a more modern restaurant wouldn’t have worked due to foot traffic and current demographics. The nightclub then became an essential part of the business concept, giving people from outside of Ybor a purpose to come to Ybor.”

Destination events have something to center nightlife activity around. This became the business model in which PTL’s investors were pursuing.

“They want the nightclub to represent more of an elevated taste of what Tampa offers,” Cheatham said. “Tampa is underrated in taste of music, virgin market in a much more diverse and modern sophisticated taste. Ybor is an entertainment district attracting diversity. Even though a music-focused club, the core of business model and values is hospitality-centric and finding the right combination to appeal to both Ybor community but to push the boundaries to show a much more modern and sophisticated taste.”

The club recently added a weekly burlesque show to their entertainment lineup. Psidium is set in the roaring ’20s era, inspired by Ybor City’s history.

“The show came from factual events as well as our own spin,” said Kaley Eckersdorff, owner of Aerial Dragons, which is the dance troops who will be performing Psidium. “It’s not so much a burlesque show, more of a cirque cabaret, very circus influenced and sultry vibe. Acro, aerial arts, acting, singing, live musicians, specialty acts to keep it fresh. Great date night for locals or a girl’s night out, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties. Standing and sitting seats. Very interactive show. It utilizes seven spaces in the venue as a stage, so at some point everyone will get front row action. Immersive experience. Shows run every Friday and Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.”

If you’d like to learn more about PTL, you can visit its website at www.sevenrooms.com/events/ptlybor/ or call PTL at 850-771-6542. PTL is located at 1507 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City.