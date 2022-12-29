Cyclists can take advantage of reduced fees and fundraising goals offered during the 2023 Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride (PFC) early registration period now until Sunday, January 8. Whether you’re celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, PFC welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26.

Choose from multiple routes in Tampa and Naples, where you can ride through the world-class Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Rides are designed for cyclists of all skill levels, with routes ranging from 10-125 miles. A fundraising minimum is required, which is cut in half for new riders. Pan-Florida also assists all participating cyclists with successfully reaching and exceeding their fundraising goals.

In Tampa, you can take part in the 10, 30, 62 or 100-mile rides at 8 a.m. on March 26. The rides start and finish at Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa at USF/Medical Center, located at 13420 Telecom Pkwy. N. in Tampa. Registration fees and fundraising goals apply, though fundraising is not required for the 10-mile route.

Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission is dedicated to cancer prevention, research and patient support. The organization provides nutritious meals to underprivileged and hungry children in an effort to prevent cancer later in life, as malnutrition has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer. In addition, Pan-Florida Challenge partners with organizations, such as Moffitt Cancer Center, to fund research and support for cancer patients of all ages and their families. Every dollar raised by the riders directly supports Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission.

Cyclists who complete their route will receive a finisher medal. Those who register for the PFC Junior and the 10 and 30-mile routes will receive a T-shirt, and riders of 62 miles or more will receive a PFC cycling jersey. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided, and all participants are welcome to celebrate after the ride with live DJ entertainment, giant Jenga, cornhole and other activities.

To learn more about start times, registration fees and fundraising minimums, please visit https://panfloridachallenge.org/. For more information, call Pan-Florida at 239-298-1620 or fill out its Contact Us form on the website under the ‘Contact’ tab.

The Pan-Florida Challenge wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous sponsors. If your business is interested in sponsoring the 2023 ride, please visit https://panfloridachallenge.org/sponsors/ for more information.