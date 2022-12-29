Think track if you decide to purchase the insanely quick BMW4 Competition. Then, you may consider the expressway too. That’s right, this high-performance sport coupe is road and track worthy. And with a huge horsepower boost in 2022, the Bimmer is super-fast: 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds with top speed of 155 mph.

A 3.0-liter twin-power turbo inline-six cylinder gas engine blasts off 503 hp (up by 59 from its predecessor) at 6,250 rpm and 479 pounds-feet (increase of 73) of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a standard and flawless eight-speed auto gearbox, which is even more fun with moves via the steering paddle shifters. The standard adaptive M suspension is specially tuned to enhance nimbleness and poise when pushing pedal to the metal. Performance-orientated 4WD and 4WD Sport and a pure 2WD mode make for a fun driving feel. Active M Differential distributes drive torque evenly to the rear axle for more control and stability. You can personalize settings for engine, transmission, steering, suspension and brake as per your taste, style and liking. And the M Servotronic electric power steering with variable sport has a solid and communicative feel, keeping the M4 straight and watchful at sharp turns and curves.

OK, so the immense and vertically prominent kidney grille with mesh air intakes conveys a love-it-or-hate-it moment. But once you are agreed upon the front looks either way, there is only love — and more love — for this incredibly energetic ride. The 2022 M4 gets a boost in length by 4.6, wheelbase by 1.8, width by 0.7 and height by 0.4 inches. Slim L-shaped LED headlights flank the deep and frameless grille while the carbon-fiber roof, M sport brakes and emblem on the side skirts are sure to grab any bystander’s attention.

As soon as we stepped into the airy and well-appointed cabin, our eyes fell on the massive 12.3-inch digital instrument display and the 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen. Further adding to the rich ambiance were touches of aluminum tetragon trim and anthracite headliner. Red accents for the M buttons on the solid-leather steering wheel and gear selector are a standout too. Other niceties include multizone auto AC; heated Merino-leather power front seats with M logo on the backrest; and a 40/20/40 rear seat.

Dual front and side airbags as well as front knee and side curtain airbags are standard, along with dynamic stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes, electronic brake distribution, rearview camera, front/rear park distance control, active braking assist (lane departure warning, blind-spot monitor/detect, rear-cross traffic alert, city collision mitigation), forward collision warning, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitor.

Looking for some vim and vigor in a ride? Then the M4 Competition fits the bill. Its German engineering at its finest. And fastest. And every once in a while, if you can, take the speedy machine on the track for a feisty drive.