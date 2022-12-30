Construction is well underway for the new hospital, but its original spring 2023 opening will likely be delayed.

Original Story Printed March 2022.

The dirt is turning, and land clearing is in full swing on the 23-acre property on the east side of U.S. Hwy. 301 between Balm Riverview and Boyette roads as AdventHealth begins with the construction of a new 209,000 sq. ft., 4-story, 80-bed hospital.

With a current price tag of $216 million, AdventHealth West Florida Division anticipates a completion date in Spring of 2023 as the company expands its geographical footprint in West Central Florida.

“We are excited to continue our growth strategy to meet the fast-growing needs of Southern Hillsborough County,” said Mike Schultz, president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division.

“This location was chosen with input from the community,” he said. “We want to make it easy for people to have convenient access to the expert care they need, when they need it, and help close the gap in health care services in our community,” he added.

The 80 beds at opening are part of the first planned phase. The full-service hospital will provide emergency; cardiology; obstetrics and gynecology, including labor and delivery; orthopedic; gastroenterology; and urology services. Additional space allows for expansion up to 200 beds as the community’s need for health care grows.

The current vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Dade City, Jerry Newmyer, will continue in his current position as he takes the helm as president and CEO at the new hospital in Riverview.

Once the hospital opens, Newmyer will provide executive leadership and oversee the day-to-day operations of the hospital, working alongside his leadership teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality care throughout the area.

“We are committed to serving and growing with the people of Riverview and reimagining the future of what health care is in this community,” he said.

The project is anticipated to have a $300 million economic impact, bringing nearly 2,000 new jobs to Riverview once it is fully built out.

“It is a huge economic impact for the Greater Riverview area,” commented Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Janet Noah at the groundbreaking.

AdventHealth prides itself as being more than hospitals.

Schultz commented, “This hospital is another addition to our robust network of connected care that we’re providing in this area, including primary care, specialty care, emergency services, outpatient imaging and more.”

For more information, visit www.adventhealth.com. Future job postings can be found on AdventHealth Riverview’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AdventHealthRiverview.