Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Coach Purse Bingo At Kingsway

Come out to support local charity Bikes For Christ and have a chance to win a brand-new Coach bag. The Coach purse bingo event is taking place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 at Events on Kingsway, located at 1263 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Tickets for the event are $50 and include 10 rounds of bingo, food and drinks. There will also be a separate 50/50 draw and raffle with a wide selection of prizes.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3VtwNxn.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Announces New Karaoke Night

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is excited to announce a new night for karaoke lovers. They will be hosting karaoke on Saturdays starting at 9 p.m. at its 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. location in Valrico. Staff will help you pick out the perfect song. In addition to karaoke, there is a wide selection of handcrafted beers to enjoy, and it will now be staying open until 12 Midnight every Saturday night.

For additional information on events at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., visit its website at www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Faces Of Courage Topgolf Tournament

Faces of Courage provides free day outings and medically supervised weekend camps for adults and children with all types of cancers and blood disorders. It is hosting its annual Topgolf tournament on Sunday, February 19 at Topgolf in Brandon. There will also be a raffle, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle competitions to enter.

For more details on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit https://facesofcourage.org/fundraisers.

Center Place Sponsorship Opportunities

The arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education, and young people who study the arts consistently demonstrate higher levels of empathy, social tolerance and civic engagement. Low-income students highly engaged in the arts are twice as likely to graduate college as their peers with no arts education. Center Place Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, is looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of classes throughout the year.

For more details about sponsorship opportunities or classes available at Center Place, visit its website at www.centerplacebrandon.com or call 813-685-8888.

Kappa Kappa Bingo

The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting bingo at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro on Tuesday, January 23 starting at 7 p.m. Come early to secure a table, as there will be no reservations. Bingo is $20 per person and includes one set of bingo cards. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well. The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro also has a wide selection of food and drinks available. It is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.