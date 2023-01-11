HiTech Automotive is a veteran-owned auto repair service that has served the Brandon area since 2004 by offering their best services available at affordable prices. Now, in addition to a range of services, HiTech Automotive is certified to work on most Tesla models after taking part in an EV Training.

With the new certification, the locally owned business is now able to diagnose, service and repair Tesla models at a reasonable rate to provide better customer service.

“This gives the community another option to have a local and family-owned shop provide the services that are needed without the headache of the dealership and their hefty cost for servicing with these types of vehicles,” explained Denise Olson.

Retired Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy Tom Gauvreau and U.S. Navy veteran Gary Olson own the Brandon company. Gauvreau served as an electronics technician for 20 years and served in a management position for 15 of those. Gary served for six years and worked as a structural and hydraulic aircraft mechanic, adding to his experience and knowledge working with automotives.

“We have ‘A Dedication to Excellence.’ The philosophy of HiTech Automotive is to treat every customer like family. HiTech Automotive provides the highest-quality vehicle repair services in our community, through quality workmanship, exceptional customer service and keeping our prices affordable,” said Denise about the mission of the company to best serve its customers.

HiTech Automotive’s 13 employees provide brake, electrical, electronic, undercar, alignment, tire and engine services. They also offer domestic and import/foreign repair services.

“We love being a part of such a wonderful community and being here year after year to service them. We truly value the support of our customers and fellow local business owners,” said Denise. “Being able to support many local schools and charities is the icing on the cake for us.”

HiTech Automotive is located at 119 S Montclair Ave. in Brandon between U.S. Highway 60 and Lithia Pinecrest Road. For more information on HiTech Automotive or to make an appointment, visit www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com or contact the auto repair service through Facebook Messenger or call 813-684-1556.