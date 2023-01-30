I rushed out to get in my car, late for an appointment, when something caught my eye.

A baby garter snake was cozily curled up behind the car tire. And I was about to back right over him.

Now I know many folks don’t like snakes, but I, being raised near a swamp, never minded the critters.

Nudging the harmless fellow with my foot, I said, “You can’t stay there, little buddy. It’s not safe. You’re going to be snake paste in about 30 seconds.”

But did he listen? Nah. He indignantly squirmed his annoyance at being disturbed and hugged the tire even closer. I scooted him over a few inches, and he scooted right back. I’m guessing he felt safe and content right where he was; the status quo had been working so why move?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Right?

Wrong. Things were about to change big time, but in his limited reptilian perspective, he couldn’t fathom it. And he fought change with all his might, even to his own demise.

I grabbed a broom and swept him out of his comfort zone, kicking and screaming, so to speak, into the grass where he could live to tell the story to his grand-serpents.

As I drove away, it occurred to me that I’m a lot like that little snake. When the Lord brings change into my life, I resist it with all my might. The status quo has been fine — well, maybe not fine, but at least tolerable because I’m used to it — so I cling to my big ole safe tire.

Only the tire’s not safe. I just can’t see it from my limited human perspective.

I resist Papa God’s nudge as I squirm back into my comfort zone. But change is necessary for my growth, my health, my very life.

I must trust that He can see a much larger scope than I can and is working all things for good for this little squiggler who cannot grasp that there simply is no future behind the tire.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” — Romans 8:28 NIV.

How about you, my friend? What life change has uprooted you from behind your tire?