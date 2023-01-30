The U.S. Army Field Band, also known as ‘The Musical Ambassadors of the Army,’ is returning to the RP Funding Center on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. for a free concert celebrating heroes who have served our nation.

The Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus perform regularly in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics and Broadway musicals. The band and chorus also perform independently and have recently shared the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for this event are free. To get your tickets, please visit www.rpfundingcenter.com, click on the event and download the flyer. Fill out the flyer, choose your number of tickets (limit four per person) and mail with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: RP Funding Center Box Office, ATTN: United States Army Field Band, 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland, FL 33815. Orders will be processed by first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Envelope must be postmarked by Friday, February 3. The remainder of the tickets will be given away at the Box Office on Monday, February 13.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off Interstate 4 on Lime Street; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the Box Office at 863-834-8111 or visit its website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.