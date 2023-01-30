Mario Gallegos became the new executive director of the Campo Family YMCA this past November. With his new position, he brings a strong YMCA background.

“I moved here from San Antonio, Texas early November and began my role on November 7,” Gallegos said. “My work for the Y is not new, as I was a part of the Greater San Antonio YMCA for six years. Prior to the Y, I have been an educator, coach, pastor and former branch director for the Schertz Family YMCA. My wife and I relocated to Bloomingdale the week of Christmas.”

Gallegos and his team have many plans for 2023 at the Campo Y.

“Our first exciting plan is the renovation of our outdoor pool,” Gallegos said. “This project will enhance our guest and member experiences for swim lessons, lap swimming, water exercise, swim team and recreation swim. Currently, we are painting the interior of the facility, our wellness floor has been completed and we have had many compliments of the updated look. Our Youth Zone received a grant from GTE Financial to completely renovate that space. This has enabled us to provide a safe, fun, interactive place for 8 to 12-year-olds.”

Another project Gallegos and his team worked on in the New Year was free memberships.

“Our open house expo on January 14 was our chance to showcase the many programs the Y has to offer,” Gallegos said. “Y swag was given away at our program tables, as well as information regarding the many programs we offer.”

Gallegos has high hopes for the Campo Y in 2023.

“I hope we will continue to strengthen the foundation of our communities through programs that promote healthy living, social responsibility and youth development,” Gallegos said. “The Campo Y has a long history in the Brandon area, and we are now impacting multiple generations and hope to keep making a difference in the lives of those who participate in our programs. I’m also hopeful that more people learn of our cause and will partner with us so that no one is ever turned away.”

If you’d like to learn more about the programs offered at the Campo Y, you can visit its website at www.tampaymca.org/locations/campo-family-ymca. The Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico.