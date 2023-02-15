If you are a high school senior who attends Durant, Strawberry Crest or Plant City High School and are interested in pursuing a degree in dance, music, theater, visual arts or literary arts, then you should apply for a scholarship from the Arts Council of Plant City. The Arts Council plans to award four $1,000 scholarships this year. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 30.

You can get the application by visiting www.plantcityarts.com. The completed application should be emailed to Melissa Hart at melissa.tetherly@yahoo.com.

Applications are reviewed and voted upon by the members of the Arts Council of Plant City. The committee looks for applicants who show commitment to clubs, extracurricular activities and participation in art shows and contests. Another factor considered is whether the applicant has had any involvement in the Plant City community or if they have volunteered for the community.

Funding for the scholarships comes from the Annual Chili Fest Cook-off and the Tour of Homes, along with membership dues.

Last year, Tamia Williams, who attended Durant High School, was one of the scholarship recipients. She now attends Florida A&M University.

Williams said, “By receiving this scholarship, it helped cover my college expenses without having to take out a student loan. It lessens the stress for both my parents and myself.”

Williams added, “I am so thankful to the Arts Council for selecting me. The award was greatly appreciated.”

Giselle Gutierrez was another scholarship recipient. Gutierrez attended Plant City High School. She is currently attending the University of Central Florida and is a musical theater major with a double major in advertising and public relations.

Gutierrez said, “Receiving the scholarship helped me tremendously with finances. I was able to lay my housing and meal plan. It allowed me to focus on my studies instead of worrying about paying for my schooling. I am beyond thankful.”

The mission of the Arts Council of Plant City is to bring arts to the Plant City community, promote education in the arts and develop artists and arts programs.

Winners will be announced in May. For more information and to get the application, please visit www.plantcityarts.com.