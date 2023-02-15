Apollo Beach resident Lea Manningham has announced the second annual Tea Party to benefit Girls of the World Inc., a local nonprofit organization she founded with the mission of serving girls from elementary to college to inspire and empower them to become their best selves.

The Tea Party is being hosted in honor of International Women’s Day and “to celebrate the strides made to achieve gender equality and empower women. This day will be filled with smiles, laughs and fun as we make cherishable memories,” states Girls of the World’s website.

It will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 1-4 p.m. The 2022 event was sold out, and 2023 tickets are available now, so be sure to get yours soon to make sure you aren’t left out. Tickets to the Tea Party cost $25 per person.

“This is also an occasion to celebrate Women’s History Month 2023. This fundraising event helps to keep Girls of the World in the black. Girls, grandmothers, mothers, aunts and interested women are invited to join us … at a local venue,” said Manningham.

Last year, this organization had 20 corporate supporters. So, the nonprofit asks that you please help keep this successful winning streak alive. You won’t want to miss out on the tea, light refreshments, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and great music. To add more spice, K. Michele, a noted public speaker, author, entrepreneur and wealth consultant, will be the keynote speaker of the event. Join Girls of the World for a fun and empowering day.

In addition, sponsorship and vendor spots are available. There are three sponsor levels, which are $300 for a VIP table, $1,000 for food sponsors and $1,500 for presenting sponsors. Vendor spots are $150 each and will allow the vendors to promote themselves and receive a meal. The last day to sign up as a sponsor or vendor is two weeks before the event.

The Tea Party will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 1-4 p.m. in Southshore Falls at 5831 Cascade Falls Ln. in Apollo Beach. Girls of the World is located at 300 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 101 in Apollo Beach. To contact Girls of the World, call 813-810-1396. For more information, to purchase tickets or to register as a sponsor or vendor, visit www.girlsoftheworldinc.com.