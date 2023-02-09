In what has become a yearly event, the Back the Line Charity Golf Tournament will once again provide a way for the local community to support a first responder family in a time of need.

The third annual Back the Line Charity Golf Tournament is going to take place at Summerfield Crossings Golf Course in Riverview on Saturday, April 22 and begins with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

According to tournament organizer Heather Cropper, all funds generated by this year’s event will help pay for medical expenses for 6-year-old Luca Guggino, the son of Tampa Fire Rescue first responders Laura and Andrew Guggino. Laura is a firefighter and Andrew is a driver engineer.

Cropper shared a comment from the Guggino family about the positive response from the local community: “We just want to say how grateful we are as a family for the love and support we’ve received. It has touched our hearts more than you all can know.”

The Back the Line organization has connections to the first responder community and organizers say demonstrating support for those who serve and protect is important.

“It’s time for our community to come together and thank them for what they do and give back when it’s needed most,” said Cropper, whose father is a retired firefighter/driver engineer and husband is an active firefighter.

Besides the golf tournament, there will be other opportunities to support the cause. “We will have a lot of awesome raffle items and silent-auction items,” said Cropper. She added that raffle and silent-auction donation opportunities are still available, with Saturday, April 1 as the registration deadline for golfers and sponsors.

According to the event flyer, four-player teams can register for $500 with the tournament dinner included in the cost. Sponsorships range from $150-$2,000.

Donations of auction and raffle items marked “Attention: Back the Line Charity Events” can be delivered to the Tampa Fire Museum, 720 E. Zack St., Tampa, FL 33602, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Summerfield Crossings Golf Course is located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. According to the tournament’s Event Caddy page, golfers can check in at 11:30 a.m. on April 22, with a shotgun start of 1 p.m. More information can be found at the Back the Line Charity Events Facebook page or by contacting backthelinecharity@gmail.com.