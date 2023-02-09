Where can you spend two days celebrating five cultures, listening to great music and eating good food? In Wimauma at SouthShore’s BEST Fest, hosted by the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

Inspired by theme parks where guests spend the day traveling through different cultures, the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce wanted to create an event for the community to do the same. From this, SouthShore’s BEST Fest was born, and the chamber began planning. Five popular festivals that celebrate different cultures were chosen and committees for each were created. The five festivals being celebrated at SouthShore’s BEST Fest include Paddy’s Celebration, Oktoberfest, Soul Fest, Dia de los Muertos and Mardi Gras.

SouthShore’s BEST Fest will take place at the Masonic Park in Wimauma on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets start at $5 for kids, $10 for ages 11 and up and $8 for those with a military ID. SouthShore’s BEST Fest will also have the Hula Hideaway VIP Tent for $75. The Hula Hideaway VIP includes exclusive entrance, food, drinks, treats and VIP parking.

On top of each tent having its own themed activities and entertainment, there will also be a food truck rally with local food trucks to match the cultures being celebrated. The food trucks participating are Salty Shamrock’s food truck, Karla’s Cajun Cookin’, Jordan Soul Food Kitchen, Mr. G’s Taqueria, SweeTee Nyammings Caribbean, Currywurst German and more.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this event for our community and our visitors,” said Melanie Davis, executive director at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “People love getting out with their families and friends, and an event like this is ideal for everyone, not to mention it’s right here in our area.”

The SouthShore’s BEST Fest will also provide an amazing lineup of bands on March 4 and 5 all day long, including a variety of music styles. While enjoying the festivities, grab a cold beer, glass of wine or seltzer at the Pirate Barrrrr while checking out the float from the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.

Presenting sponsors include Christopher Ligori & Associates and Gabro Events, and with over 45 more sponsors and 35 committee members, SouthShore’s BEST Fest is excited to bring you an amazing event.

To learn more or inquire about Hula Hideaway VIP, please contact Davis at melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.