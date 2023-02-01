Blessing Of The Animals

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, invites the community to bring their pets to the church for a special blessing for health and happiness in 2023.

This event will take place in the fenced area behind the main sanctuary building on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. All pets and their owners are welcome. Safety measures will be in place. A light complimentary lunch will be provided, and each pet will receive a goody bag. Owners will be gifted a free commemorative photo.

This special day is sponsored by Community Connections, a ministry of the church. For additional information, visit www.sccumc.com.

Sweetheart Luncheon To Raise Money For Local Scholarships

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, presents its annual sweetheart luncheon, ‘Tea Leaves ’n Thyme’ on Saturday, February 11 at 12 Noon at the group’s historic clubhouse, located at 503 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. Tickets for this annual event are $35 for adults and $20 for children. Tables can be reserved for up to eight people. Your reservations should be made by Monday, February 6 by calling 813-296-3900.

Payments can be made with a mailed check or using a credit card online at https://www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/events. This is an extremely popular event, so tickets will sell out quickly. Guests raffles and 50/50 will top off the festivities. All proceeds from the event will provide scholarships for local students.

Love On Purpose Marriage Conference

The 11th annual Love on Purpose Marriage Conference, an immersive two-day event experience, is coming to Tampa on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18, and the public is welcome to participate.

The speakers at the conference are Dr. Jomo and Dr. Charmaine Cousins, the senior pastors at Love First Christian Center in Riverview. They have been married for 24 years and have three children, and their goal is to create a community of people who aspire to enjoy life together as a couple. With a strong foundation in Christ, they hope to inspire and motivate those who may need a little guidance on their journey.

The event is being held at the Tampa Convention Center. For registration or more information, visit https://lovefirst.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.

South Bay Genealogical Society Host February Meeting

On Tuesday, February 21, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then a presentation at 1 p.m. The speaker will be Paula Smith, who will be presenting ‘Paul Milton, Where Did You Go? A Case Study.’

The cost is $18 per person for the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, call Dianna at 864-607-1330. Payment must be received by Thursday, February 9.

First Baptist Church Of Brandon Presents The 5 Love Languages Date Night

First Baptist Church of Brandon, located at 216 Parsons Ave. in Brandon, is hosting a date night on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is centered around Dr. Gary Chapman’s book, The 5 Love Languages. Discover the tools you need to make a good relationship great or a hurting relationship heal. Expect to learn, laugh and connect as Dr. Chapman reveals powerful insights that will give you a better understanding of yourself and your loved one in the ways that connect you most.

For more information, visit www.fbcbrandon.org.

St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church Hosts Sweetheart Car Show 2023

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church invites the public to come enjoy its Sweetheart Car Show on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Come bring the whole family to celebrate all the beautiful things in life, including cars, international food, prizes, music, dances and more.

The church is located at 4450 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.stfrancisccseffner.com.

New Hope Church Hosts Buddy Break Program For Special-needs Children

New Hope is hosting Buddy Break, a free parents’ day out/respite program where kids with all types of special needs (VIP kids) have fun in a safe environment. At Buddy Break, VIP kids and their siblings make new friends, play games, do crafts, hear children’s stories, enjoy music and more. VIPs are kids with special needs, including kids with any physical, cognitive, medical or hidden disabilities, chronic or life-threatening illnesses and those who are medically fragile.

The first Buddy Break of 2023 is taking place on Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. For more information, email buddybreak@findnewhope.com or call 813-689-4161. New Hope is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.