Hope for Her is starting its spring semester of Healthy Habits classes. Each class is held on a Monday night from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Hope for Her, located at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon.

“Our Healthy Habits classes are based on our whole-person approach. The class topics are in the areas of spiritual health, emotional health, financial health and physical health, and our teachers are knowledgeable women who have the heart to share their experiences with others,” explained Cheryl Hickman, executive director of Hope for Her.

Classes start on February 13 with ‘Parenting Our Adult Children’ with Ilene Stubbs, a counselor at Bay Life Church Counseling Center. As children become adults, parental relationships evolve with respect and healthy boundaries. This isn’t always easy. Come join others for encouragement and insights.

February 20 is ‘How To Cook Amazing Meals With Your Air Fryer.’ Johnna Gelfenstein will share ways to cook delicious and versatile meals with that air fryer you got for Christmas. There are so many options to make fun food for your family.

On February 27, Jean Ligon encourages spiritual health with ‘When We Decrease.’ Society sends the message that as women we have to ‘do more and work harder,’ but when we decrease and stop trying to control everything, God shows up in a mighty way.

March 6 is ‘Functional Fitness’ with Amanda Wolverton. Wolverton is a certified yoga instructor with extensive knowledge of health and wellness. Dress comfortably as she shares tips and techniques to stay healthy and keep your body moving.

And finally, March 13 is ‘Food and Love.’ Stubbs will share about how what we eat affects every aspect of our lives, from our physical health to our emotions to our ability to love. This is based on Dr. Gary Smalley’s book of the same name.

All classes are free. RSVPing is helpful but not required. Call 813-309-3357 for more information or go to the ‘Events’ page at http://hopeforherfl.org/.