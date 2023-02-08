For the first time in multiple years, a time-honored Riverview tradition has returned under new direction. The race for Honorary Mayor of Riverview is underway and is now being overseen by the Riverview Woman’s Club. Both candidates are ready to do all they can to raise funds for their charities of choice throughout the month of February and claim the title of Honorary Mayor of Riverview.

The two candidates this year are Hunter Giambra, owner of Hunter’s Brunch Shack and Hurricane IT Solutions, and Brian Porter, owner of Florida Foam Factory. Each candidate has selected two charities to represent, with high expectations for their efforts through this race.

Giambra has elected to represent Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and a local football program known as the Fishhawk Spartans. Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter has been operating since 2017 in Plant City with the mission of helping cats and dogs of the Greater Hillsborough County area find temporary or sometimes permanent housing as it works with municipal shelters to aid at-risk animals. Giambra feels an attachment to this organization since he has a deep love and appreciation for pets of all kinds, and he has even adopted three pets of his own from shelters. The Fishhawk Spartans program plays out of Lithia in the Pop Warner league and offers both football and cheer teams for 6U through 14U.

“I’ve always thought of Riverview to be my home, so running for Mayor of Riverview would be such a great accomplishment,” said Giambra.

The two charities represented by Porter are My Warrior’s Place and Impact Program Inc. My Warrior’s Place is a retreat center located in Ruskin that provides an integral role in aiding active-duty military or retired veterans, law enforcement officers or firefighters heal after going through traumatic events in service of the public. This cause is something that Porter holds close because, as a retired United States Air Force veteran himself, he is familiar with a lot of individuals who have been impacted by the events of service and deal with lasting effects. The Impact Program Inc. promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships through a variety of programs designed to help teens, parents and teachers or role models, which Porter believes in strongly.

“Together, many hands make light work. We can make this happen,” shared Porter.

While both of these candidates hold deep love and respect for the area they hope to represent, they have come about it in different ways, as Giambra was born and raised in the Riverview area, whereas Porter relocated to the area from North Carolina about five years ago. Nonetheless, both of these men have made lasting impacts in their communities and hope to do so on an even larger scale through this event.

Porter has made a concrete goal of 10,000 donations of $10 that he hopes to achieve through a variety of fundraising events, such as bowling, bingo and a comedy night, which all began on February 2. If you would like to participate and contribute to the causes, visit the ‘Brian Porter 4 Honorary Mayor’ Facebook page.

Likewise, Giambra has a full schedule of events with a goal of simply trying to raise as much as possible. Giambra kicked off his race with a raffle and trivia night on February 2. For more information and to contribute to Giambra’s future fundraising events, visit the ‘Hunter Giambra For Riverview Mayor’ Facebook page.

For information on the Riverview Woman’s Club, visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org.