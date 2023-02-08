Charlotte De Berry Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-female krewe based in the SouthShore area. Krewe life focuses on building community involvement by participating in parades and dedicating time, talent and fundraisers to benefit local charities. All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit local high school female students who plan to enter career and technical fields through community college or programs.

The golf tournament will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club. Contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, putting and target hole. For registration and information, email lisabusenbark0@gmail.com.

Health Ministry Event Featuring Alzheimer’s Association Speaker

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is hosting a Health Ministry event at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center on Thursday, February 16 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Lisa Walts, MSW, CDP, an Alzheimer’s Association community educator.

Attend the meeting to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Tips to help incorporate these into your health plan will be shared with you.

Call the church office to reserve your seat on 813-634-2539.

Blessing Of The Animals

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, invites the community to bring their pets to its campus for a special blessing for health and happiness in 2023. The event will take place in the fenced area behind the main sanctuary building on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

All pets are welcome, and safety measures will be in place. Also, a light complimentary lunch will be provided, each pet will receive a goody bag and their owners will receive a complimentary commemorative photo.

For more information about this and other events at the church, visit www.sccumc.com.

Hope Seed Project At The Ruskin Woman’s Club

The Ruskin Woman’s Club (RWC) invites the community to join the February community service project: Hope Seeds on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at the clubhouse located at 503 S. US Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

Come and assemble seed packets for Hope Seeds, an organization that works to improve the nutrition of the poorest in the world by providing quality garden seeds, agricultural education and a message of hope through Christian missionaries and organizations like the RWC. Giving a person good seeds which are suited for their climate and culture allows them to work toward their own nutrition and welfare. Plant a seed, feed a soul.

For more information, contact the RWC at 813-296-3900.

Tampa’s First Lacrosse Club Team Looking For Players

Registration is now open for Tampa’s first-ever lacrosse club team that will run during the regular FHSAA high school season. It is open to all boys in grades nine through 12 who want to try or play lacrosse but don’t have a team at school. No experience is necessary; expert coaches and veteran players will show you how to play. The team is organized through a 501(c)(3) club that believes everyone should have a chance to play regardless of their school choice.

For more information, https://project813lax.com or email project813lax@gmail.com.

Roamin’ Oldies Cruiser Of The Month

A potent and pretty, bright-red 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, shown by new owner Charles Boyd, is the first cruiser of the month for 2023.

Boyd, who restores cars as a hobby with his son, Ryan, said, “I have always loved Cameros, and we’ve been looking for one. This is the cleanest one I’ve ever seen.”

The Roamin’ Oldies hosts a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at MiraBay Village Shopping Center on U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Busch Gardens Opens Springs Taproom

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently opened Springs Taproom, a new casual and laid-back lounge that serves guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more. The new venue, located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, features a calm pond and exuberant landscaping which provide a relaxing setting for guests to sit, sip and relax.

The Springs Taproom replaces Garden Gate Cafe, an evolution of what was the iconic Hospitality House. The new venue has a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane.

Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — no, not Christmas, it’s veggie season. It’s time to plant tomatoes, peppers, collards and more. Come to the seminar in the greenhouse, at Kerby’s Nursery on Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. to learn about planting, watering, pest control and harvesting the veggies that can grow in our zone. Be inspired to plant a garden that can provide a great backyard harvest.

Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Additional information can be found on its website at www.kerbysnursery.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will meet on Tuesday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. You can also join via Zoom. Please visit the club calendar to register on Mobilize and check for updates. Additional information can be found on its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org or by calling 813-677-8300.