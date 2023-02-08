Hillsborough County Public Schools is pleased to announce Chief Academic Officer and Deputy Superintendent Terry Connor has been named a ‘Future Chief’ by Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of state and district education leaders. This development program chooses nine innovative emerging leaders from across the country to take part in collective learning and leadership opportunities.

Connor was chosen after his proven track record of strengthening the academic experience for students in Hillsborough County Public Schools with an emphasis on rigorous instruction. Connor will participate in an 18-month Future Chiefs program while receiving mentorship and coaching from premier education leaders from across the nation.

“Mr. Connor has been an integral piece of the recent academic successes celebrated in HCPS. Together, we have collectively realized the district’s highest academic ranking in history while decreasing the achievement gap. He deserves this incredible opportunity to be recognized amongst our nation’s emerging educational leaders. We look forward to the new knowledge and expertise he brings back to the learners and educators of our district,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this distinguished group of leaders as we collectively work toward building a stronger educational system for K-12 learners. I am confident this program will create unique opportunities for building an even stronger educational experience for students, teachers and staff in Hillsborough County Public Schools,” said Connor.

Of the 51 leaders who made up the previous six cohorts of the Future Chiefs program, 53 percent have become superintendents or state chiefs of education.