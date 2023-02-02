Dr. Darcy Bryan Joins Women’s Care In Lithia

Dr. Darcy Bryan, MD, PPA is a physician at Women’s Care in Lithia and a diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Bryan completed an OB-GYN residency at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California and a medical doctorate from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. As part of a Galloway Fellowship, Dr. Bryan completed a gynecologic oncology rotation at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds certifications in total laparoscopic hysterectomy and pelvic floor prolapse reconstruction. She is affiliated with both St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and Brandon Regional Hospital.

Her office is located at 16301 FishHawk Blvd., Ste. 102. Please call 813-530-4181 for appointment information or visit www.womenscareobgyn.com.

Local Couple Opens Code Wiz Learning Center In FishHawk

Coding for kids has gained popularity rapidly in recent years as technology becomes increasingly part of everyday life. Children who learn to code when they’re young can set themselves up for a lifetime of success.

Local residents Reggie and April Moore’s son has a great passion for gaming and designing on computers. His parents saw the opportunity to leverage that interest into learning the valuable skill of coding. Unable to identify any local resources, the two decided to research new businesses that would enable them to bring coding classes to their community.

The Moores later came across Code Wiz, and with April’s background in education and Reggie’s technology expertise, the two found the ideal opportunity. Unlike other coding programs, Code Wiz utilizes a Montessori-style approach and classes are project-based, allowing students to explore at their own pace while building confidence and interest.

Code Wiz FishHawk is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 105 in Lithia. For more information, visit its website at https://thecodewiz.com/fishhawk-fl.

Traditional Chinese Martial Art Training In Seffner

The Moy Yat Tsun Kung Fu Institute in Seffner, owned by Sifu Ariel Lugo, offers training in the traditional Chinese martial art of Ving Tsun, or ‘Wing Chun,’ as it is more commonly known. This martial-art system was developed over a thousand years in the Shaolin temples of southern China and was streamlined 400 years ago so that only the most efficient and effective techniques are considered.

“We work on various forms and exercises that help you develop your speed, timing, balance and mental focus,” said Lugo.

More information about the classes offered can be found on its website at www.mykungfutampa.com or by calling 813-603-7486.

Florida NP Healthcare Clinic

Florida NP Healthcare Clinic is owned by Alicia Grigsby and offers a wide range of services including school physicals, B12 injections, annual wellness visits, sick visits, well-woman exams, sports and camp physicals, etc.

The office is located at 11317 Elk Mountain Dr. in Riverview. Please call 813-898-0226 or visit its website at http://provider.kareo.com/alicia-grigsby to make an appointment.

Latitudes Tours Offers Small-group Bus Tours

Latitudes Tours is now offering private small-group bus tours. Don’t wait for public transportation, a hired car and forget carpooling. Take a small-group bus tour on Latitudes Tours’ air-conditioned bus to whatever destination you choose.

Fifteen passengers can sit comfortably in the round so that they can enjoy each other’s company, and there is ample storage for bags, beach gear, shopping and more. Need an airport shuttle? It can pick up or drop off 15 people with luggage to Tampa International, Sarasota Bradenton International and St. Pete-Clearwater International airports.

For more information and pricing, visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/, email info@latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311.

Bryan Hindman Electric Celebrates Nine Years Serving The Community

Bryan Hindman Electric is celebrating nine years of serving the community.

“I can’t believe we started out of our living room, boy have we grown,” said owner Bryan Hindman.

The business provides exceptional work by licensed, experienced and devoted electricians in the Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Riverview, Brandon, FishHawk and wider Tampa Bay areas. Whether it’s replacing a panel for insurance purposes or adding recessed lights, it can service your every need.

Contact Bryan Hindman Electric by calling 813-672-4084 or visiting its website at www.bryanhindmanelectric.com.

PetSuites Now Open In Valrico

PetSuites is a premiere boarding, day care, grooming and training facility that recently opened at 2120 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, behind the Chick-fil-A. Owned by National Veterinary Associates, it is committed to providing personalized services for you and your furry family member. Stop in and tour the facility, it would love to meet you.

PetSuites is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://bloomingdale.petsuitesofamerica.com/ or call 813-822-0627.

Blue Compass RV Kicks Off Nationwide Rebrand Redesign With Blue Compass RV Tampa

Blue Compass RV, one of the nation’s largest providers of sales, service and protection products to the recreational vehicle market, celebrated its recent rebrand with a ribbon-cutting and beginning a series of store transitions throughout 2023, kicking off with rebrand of Blue Compass RV Tampa (previously RV One Superstores Tampa).

Each store will receive both an interior and exterior upgrade to boast the new name and logo of Blue Compass RV. Customers will be treated to an elevated store experience that directly reflects the Blue Compass RV brand.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit www.bluecompassrv.com.

Fields Insurance Is Here Protect You

Michael Fields is the owner of Fields Insurance, a full-service independent insurance agency specializing in auto, property, business, farm and life insurance. Fields Insurance seeks to provide simple, affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage to those who seek its insurance products.

It is located at 108 Central Dr. in Brandon and can be contacted by calling 813-651-0094. For more information, visit its website at www.fieldsinsuranceagency.com.

Citizens Bank & Trust Recognized As Fastest-growing Community Bank In Tampa Bay

Citizens Bank & Trust was recognized in a recent Tampa Bay Business Journal article as the fastest-growing community bank in Tampa Bay for 2022. According to the article, Citizens Bank & Trust is the region’s fourth-largest community bank and has more than tripled in size over the last decade.

“We are extremely honored for our growth to be recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal,” said Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust. “As a community bank starting our 103rd year, we are thankful to our board of directors and team members who provide local decision making and outstanding customer service, and who have also played a pivotal role in the overall growth of the bank.”

Citizens Bank & Trust currently operates 13 offices in Polk County with additional locations in Dade City, Valrico and Plant City.

Impact Galentine’s Tea And Fashion Show

Impact will be hosting a Galentine’s Tea on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. A fashion show by Lena Maxey Marketplace will be included, and there will be a variety of raffles and silent-auction items to win.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Impact’s website at www.whatisimpact.com/events. For more information, email Angie Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or call 813-264-9368. Sponsorship opportunities are available.