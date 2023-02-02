Mark your calendars because it is time once again for the Florida State Fair. Held at the Florida State Fairgrounds from Thursday, February 9 to Monday, February 20, the fair offers food, fun, entertainment and even education for the whole family.

The Florida State Fair, first held in Tampa in 1904, has become one of the largest events in the state, attracting more than 500,000 people during its annual run.

The fair boasts the largest midway in the USA, a robust agricultural program, interactive animal exhibits and new attractions each year.

As the first state fair of the year, the Florida State Fair is the first to debut fun, new foods along with all of the returning fair-food favorites visitors have come to know and love.

According to the fair’s website, a few of this year’s new and unique food items include apple fries, which are Granny Smith apples battered and deep-fried, coated in cinnamon sugar and light, crispy and delicious; the mangonada, a trendy treat with real mango blended into a slushy topped with chamoy (a sweet, tangy syrup), tajin (lime-tangy salt) and a tamarind stick (sweet, chewy, spicy candy); the fried key lime pie, consisting of bite-size pieces of mini doughnuts coated in buttercream frosting, layered with key lime pie filling and fresh whip cream, topped with white chocolate, graham cracker crumble and a fresh lime slice. And with a nod to Tampa and its ties to the roots of the Cuban sandwich, the Tampa Cuban funnel cake sandwich will be a sure-fire hit with Spanish pork, smoked ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard nestled between two traditional 4-inch funnel cakes then heat-pressed and topped with a doughnut glaze.

With the largest midway in the USA, there are rides for all ages of fun-seekers, from thrill rides to kiddie rides and everything in between. Along with the rides, there are can’t-miss shows, live music, agriculture programs and more to provide endless entertainment, all included with admission.

It’s affordable family fun at its best. Armbands for unlimited rides and other advance ticket deals are available online. For more information about the Florida State Fair, please visit www.floridastatefair.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

The Florida State Fairgrounds are located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa.