By Dave Marshall

On Saturday, February 11, FishHawk will host its first pickleball tournament at the Hawk Park Clubhouse. Ceci’s Pickleball Tournament will support 7-year-old Ceci, who is fighting leukemia. All proceeds from the tournament will go toward Ceci’s college fund, to support the bright future of this wonderful girl once she’s beaten this horrific illness.

This will be a doubles competition and will be split into two segments, a group for those 18 years old and under and a group for adults. In addition to the tournament, there will also be an auction beginning on Saturday, February 4, with the winners to be announced on February 11. To learn more, please follow ‘Ceci’s Pickleball Tournament’ on Facebook and Instagram.

The event is being hosted by Newsome High School’s Pickleball Club and Operation Lotus. Even in the very earliest stages of this event, it has been astounding to watch the community come together in support of Ceci.

Sponsorships are available as well, which include:

• Your name on a banner for $50.

• A logo on a shirt and recognition on social media for $100.

• A logo on a shirt and recognition on a banner as well as social media for $200.

Ceci loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Please show your support for this wonderful young lady and her fight against leukemia, whether it is through participating in the tournament, donating or sponsoring — whatever it is you can do to show Ceci your support.

The Hawk Park Clubhouse is located at 5702 Hawkpark Blvd. in Lithia. Ceci’s Pickleball Tournament starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

To register and purchase tickets, donate or sponsor, please visit the tournament’s Eventbrite page by scanning the QR code placed here or by going to its webpage at www.eventbrite.com/e/cecis-pickleball-tournament-tickets-499117081627.