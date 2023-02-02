The Tampa Bay business community is gearing up for the largest networking event of the year on Friday, February 17 at Armature Works, located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa. The agenda will start at 9:15 a.m. with informal networking, followed by facilitated networking with breakout tables, a keynote speaker sharing how to achieve 30 times the levels of growth this year, and will end at 1 p.m. after a networking lunch.

The event, which is open to professionals from all industries, will feature networking opportunities with some of the area’s top business leaders and entrepreneurs. Attendees will have the chance to make valuable connections, exchange ideas and learn from an international business.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this networking event at the Armature Works, one of Tampa’s most iconic venues,” said Juliet Kyes, managing partner of ActionCOACH Tampa Bay. “It’s the perfect setting for professionals to come together, connect and grow their networks.”

The event will feature keynote speaker Brad Sugars, a networking breakout session to generate referrals and a networking lunch. Attendees will be matched with each other based on common ground so they are able to create more connections in three hours then they would in three months.

“Networking is one of the most important things you can do to grow your business or advance your career,” said Scott Bedell, partner coach at ActionCOACH Tampa Bay, “and this event is the perfect opportunity to make those valuable connections.”

The event is expected to attract hundreds of professionals and business leaders from across the Tampa Bay area, and tickets are selling fast. The event value is well worth its regular ticket price of $547; however, thanks to the many sponsors supporting this event, you can still get a ticket for $47 while they last.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit www.actioncoachtampabay.com/networking.

If you’ve seen Brad Sugars in person before, then you know this is a rare opportunity to see him for a low investment in our backyard. He charges thousands per hour for coaching because his insights and ability to get your thinking bigger is extremely valuable. He will be holding a Brad Unplugged session from 1-4 p.m. at Armature Works for a small group of 25-30 people.

If you’d like more information and to secure one of the few seats available, go to https://actioncoachtampabay.com/event/brad-sugars-unplugged/.