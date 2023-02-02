Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is celebrating a graduation rate of 87.9 percent for the 2021-22 academic year, a nearly 2-point increase from prepandemic levels. This marks the first time since 2017 that HCPS students have outperformed the state graduation rate.

While graduation rates have declined across the state from last year, this was expected due to state officials waiving graduation requirements during the pandemic due to continued learning disruptions. Our students have excelled in key areas, showing tremendous growth in a five-year period:

• African American students had a 1.6-point increase in graduation rates over the last five years.

• Hispanic learners achieved a 2.4-point graduation rate increase over the last five years.

• Students with disabilities achieved a 4.9-point increase over the last five years, and a 3-point increase from prepandemic.

“This accomplishment is about more than a number. Our students, families and staff have contended with a worldwide pandemic that created struggles that extended far outside the classroom. This is an impressive feat that is directly related to the tireless efforts of dedicated teachers, school-based leaders, school counselors, support professionals, parents and community partners,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

The majority of our high schools demonstrated positive trajectories in graduation rates over a five-year period. Highlights include:

• Riverview High School achieved the highest graduation rate increase year over year, reaching 96.6 percent, a 2.4-point jump since 2021.

• Armwood High School experienced a 2-point increase from last year’s graduation rate, and a 4.9-point jump over a five-year period.

• Newsome High School once again has the distinction of the highest graduation rate in our district at 98.9 percent.