Hillsborough County has experienced explosive growth in the past decade, while local planning officials are anticipating the south county area to gain an additional 150,000 residents between 2010 and 2040. Our Growth Management team continues to work diligently to plan for new families while creating the proper infrastructure needed to accommodate our growing population.

Our families in south county will notice several exciting infrastructure projects aimed at better accommodating the number of students attending our schools. First and foremost, Hillsborough County Public Schools is building a new high school currently titled ‘UUU’ that is set to open in 2025 in Wimauma. This building is slated to add 3,400 student stations, helping to alleviate overcrowding at Sumner High School as the area continues to swell.

Another project that will help to add much needed space for students and staff is a new auditorium at Newsome High School with a 900-seat capacity. This addition will come with state-of-the-art technology and lighting systems along with a dedicated shop space and costume storage for student-led productions. The existing auditorium will be repurposed to become a dedicated classroom space for chorus, orchestra and band programs. Student-athletes at Newsome will also enjoy a new weight room sized to accommodate larger teams along with a new athletic training room and dedicated girls’ varsity locker room.

Durant High School will also benefit from beautification projects in the near future, including a brand-new turf field that will enhance the athletic experience for so many of our talented athletes. Both Durant and Newsome will also receive new rubber tracks to increase safety for our athletes and provide enjoyment for years to come.

We are working proactively to address the astronomical growth we are experiencing in our south county schools. I want all parents to know the district has both short and long-range plans to continue to meet the needs of our learners in innovative ways. We want to make Tampa Bay one of the best places to raise a family and one of the preeminent school districts in the country.