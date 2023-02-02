It comes in at least five trims, so if you want to experience a little vim and vigor in a daily ride, opt for the sporty Nissan Altima SR VC-Turbo. As in, a variable compression engine that literally changes shape while adjusting compression ratio to maximum output and fuel economy. It essentially gives a V6 performance.

For 2023, the midsize sedan receives a new front end styling and a bigger infotainment touchscreen apart from minor changes. Under the hood of this sixth-generation car sits a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine (and a variable intake) that makes 236 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 267 pounds-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. The standard continuously variable transmission contributes to better gas mileage. An independent strut front and multilink rear suspension make for more fun handling and balance. Conveying a solid on-center feel is the electric power rack-and-pinion steering, eager to change directions when hustled along on the road. Noticeably lowered are noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

Sitting on the unibody-type Altima is a black-chrome V-motion grille with the prominent red SR logo, surrounded by swept-back LED headlights and daytime running lights, tapered roofline and body-colored door handles. Offered at no extra cost are dual auto AC, 12.3-inch touchscreen, eight-way power driver and four-way front passenger leather seats, power moonroof, push-button start and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist, located between tachometer and speedometer, displays text, navigation and audio information in the driver’s view. Boosting the confidence of the driver is a robust, flat-bottomed, leather steering wheel. Ingress and egress are effortless with the 60/40-split rear seat. Trunk space is laudable at 15.4 cubic feet (in comparison, rival Camry has 15.1 cubic feet).

Standard safety features include dual front airbags, side and knee airbags, a side curtain airbag for both rows, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle dynamic and traction controls, an antiskid system, front/rear crumple zones, front-seat active head restraints, blind-spot and lane-departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert and tire-pressure monitoring system. Looking into the future of autonomous transport, the ProPilot Assist helps drivers to maintain their lane and set vehicle speed and distance to a car ahead.

Undoubtedly, the agile and lively Altima has proved to be a huge success story for the Japanese carmaker, which refuses to sit on its laurels. Hence, the revamp for 2023. An affordable price, bold styling and superb performance make this stylish sedan a great everyday ride. And the SR trim ups the ante.