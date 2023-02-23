Get ready for drive-through spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft.

Hillsborough County Consumer and Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4 from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa, where documents will be shredded and electronic devices will be collected for ‘e-shredding.’

This seventh annual event also offers free education and professional services to kick off National Consumer Protection Week, which will be observed from Sunday through Saturday, March 5-11.

Documents that can be shredded at Shred Fest include:

• Tax records.

• Old bank documents.

• Unnecessary bills and receipts.

• Unnecessary medical records containing personal information.

• Expired home and car insurance policies.

• Junk mail such as credit card offers with personal information (name/address).

• Old travel documents, including boarding passes.

• Notes containing passwords.

• CDs and DVDs are accepted (no three-ring binders).

On-site document shredding will be limited to three copy-paper-size boxes or kitchen-size trash bag containers per vehicle. White or clear bags are preferred over black trash bags. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers guidelines about how long to keep tax records.

With an eye on cybersecurity, Shred Fest includes free electronic e-shredding. Known as ITAD, the process of information technology asset disposition is the secure and environmentally sustainable disposal of unwanted devices containing data. Residents can drop off their old cell phones, personal computers, laptops, tablets and hard drives to be securely destroyed by an industry-approved and certified recycler.

Attendees to Shred Fest 2023 are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for convenient drive-through drop-offs. Consumer protection experts will be available to answer questions. All services are free and first come, first served during this one-day event. No commercial shredding will be permitted.

The nonprofit Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will distribute small American flags during Shred Fest and invite new members to join the organization. The park and monuments will remain open during the event.

For more information about Hillsborough County Consumer and Veterans Services, call 813-635-8316 or visit www.hcflgov.net/consumer.