Hillsborough County K-12 students are encouraged to channel their inner artist, blend it with a passion for water conservation and enter the 2023 Drop Savers Water Conservation Poster Contest, which is sponsored by Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa.

All Hillsborough County students from kindergarten through 12th grade can enter the contest by creating a poster depicting water conservation. Each student who enters a poster in the contest must create an original idea that portrays water conservation in a slogan and/or drawing form.

Each poster will be judged on the message, creativity, originality and artistic ability. The poster must be drawn on 8.5 by 11-inch white paper and may be drawn vertically or horizontally. Students may use crayons, paint, colored pencils or markers. No highlighters, photos or computer graphics are permitted.

There are five divisions in the contest:

• Division one: Kindergarten and first grade students.

• Division two: Second and third grade students.

• Division three: Fourth and fifth grade students.

• Division four: All middle school grades.

• Division five: All high school grades.

Each school will select one winner from each division for submission to the local level. A panel of water conservation specialists from Hillsborough County Water Resources and the City of Tampa Water Department will judge all school winning posters on the message, creativity, originality and artistic ability and choose a first, second and third-place local winner for each division. The first-place local winners will advance to the statewide level, judged by the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association (FSAWWA).

The submission deadline for the local-level judging is Wednesday, March 1. Learn more about the Drop Savers Poster Contest rules on the Drop Savers Poster Contest webpage at http://www.hcflgov.net/.

• The first-place local winners for each division will win:

• A bottle-filling station installation at their school (this is only available to public schools).

• Customized reusable water bottles imprinted with their artwork to share with their classmates.

• Posters of their artwork to take home and for display in their art classroom.

• A water conservation retrofit kit (low-flow aerators and showerhead, toilet leak detection dye tablets, hose nozzle and more).

• Inclusion of their artwork on water conservation awareness posters displayed above bottle-filling stations throughout Hillsborough County (Find locations at www.hcflgov.net/waterconservation).

• Inclusion of their artwork on promotional materials for future contests.

• Advancement to the statewide-level FSAWWA Drop Savers Poster Contest for additional prizes.

In addition, first, second and third-place local winners from each division will get their artwork displayed on www.hcflgov.net and www.tampa.gov. All participants will receive a certificate of appreciation.

Students who enter the statewide competition can win gifts cards, a plaque with poster, a water conservation kit and more.

For more information about the 2023 Drop Savers Water Conservation Poster Contest, email waterconservation@hcflgov.net or call 813-612-7705.